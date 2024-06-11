Dozens of officers chase hijacked Gwinnett County bus up I-85; suspect detained

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Atlanta police chased a hijacked Gwinnett County Transit bus up I-85 into DeKalb County Tuesday afternoon after a fight broke out and the bus fled the location.

The incident started at 45 Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard. Numerous Atlanta police officers engaged the bus in a chase past Spaghetti Junction.

Triple Team Traffic saw the bus ram numerous cars as it wove through traffic.

At one point, all lanes were shut down as officers tried to figure out how to stop the bus.

The bus eventually turned off at Jimmy Carter Boulevard after officers threw spike strips, appearing to disable the tires.

It’s unclear if anyone on the bus was armed or if anyone has been hurt.

Numerous officers surrounded the bus after it turned onto Hugh Howell Road. A SWAT vehicle appears to be directly in front of it. Georgia State Patrol, DeKalb County Police and Atlanta Police are all responding to the incident.

It’s unclear if the bus driver was in control or if someone else was driving.

The suspect, who hasn’t been identified, has been detained.

All lanes on I-85 have since reopened.