Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. undergoes ACL surgery

ATLANTA — Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. underwent surgery on his torn ACL earlier this week.

A photo on his wife’s Instagram showed Acuña in a wheelchair with his left leg all wrapped up from the surgery.

The team had previously said the 2023 National League MVP would undergo surgery on Tuesday.

After a historic season in 2023, Acuña had gotten off to a slower start in 2024. At the time of his season-ending injury, Acuña was batting .250 with four home runs.

While speaking to the media last month, Acuña said the team is capable of winning the World Series without him, like they did in 2021.

“Every player on that roster over there is there for a reason,” Acuña said. “The team is completely capable.. they don’t need me to win the World Series.”



