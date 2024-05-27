Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. out for the season with second torn ACL

ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. will be out for the rest of the season after a left knee injury Sunday.

The Braves were dealt a crushing blow on Sunday after an MRI confirmed Acuña tore his ACL completely on Sunday.

In the bottom of the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday, Acuña went down from a non-contact injury after attempting to get back to second base.

This is the second torn ACL of Acuña’s career after tearing the ligament in his right knee during the 2021 season.

Acuña is coming off a record-setting season hitting 41 home runs and stealing 73 bases. It’s something that had never been done before in baseball history.

When he was asked if he plans to top last year’s numbers, Acuña said before the season that anything is possible as long as he stays healthy.

Unfortunately, his season ended Sunday afternoon.