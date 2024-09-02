‘Brad died a hero:’ Metro Atlanta father killed in crash, driver charged

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta family is mourning the loss of their father after a crash earlier this week.

Bradley Edwards, 45, of Winder was killed in a crash on Atlanta Highway near Dials Mill Road in Oconee County on Thursday afternoon, Oconee County Coroner Ed Carson confirmed.

“Brad died a hero. No doubt protected and saved Blaine that afternoon. Blaine kicked his way out of the vehicle and climbed to the road for help,” a family friend wrote in a GoFundMe campaign.

According to family friends, Edwards’ wife is actively undergoing chemo treatments in Newnan. The couple are also self-employed business owners.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe campaign to help offset costs of travel to her chemo appointments.

Georgia State Patrol provided details on the crash Sunday night. GSP said on Thursday, just before 4 p.m., troopers responded to the three-vehicle crash.

Troopers said a driver in a gray 2007 Infiniti G35 and a black 2003 Toyota Corolla were heading westbound on Atlanta Highway. Edwards, in his Ram 1500, was traveling east on Atlanta Highway.

The driver of the G35 slowed down to turn left onto Dials Mill Road. GSP said the Corolla driver followed too closely, steered to the left to avoid hitting the Infiniti in the rear and crossed the center line into Edwards’ path.

Edwards’ truck crashed and overturned, which ejected him from the crash. The Corolla stopped in the intersection and the G35 ended up on the shoulder.

Troopers have charged the Corolla driver, who has not been identified, with homicide by vehicle 2nd degree, following too closely, and failure to maintain lane.



