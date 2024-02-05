Local

Bond denied for man charged in connection to crash that killed GSP trooper in line of duty

Gerson Ayala Rodriguez

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County judge has denied bond for the man accused of killing a Georgia State Patrol trooper last week.

Gerson Ayala Rodriguez appeared in court Sunday after being arrested late last week in Norcross. He has been charged with felony murder, first-degree vehicular homicide, fleeing police and tampering with evidence.

On Jan. 28, Trooper Jimmy Cenescar was trying to stop a motorcycle for a traffic violation on Interstate 85 North near Old Peachtree Road.

GSP said Cenescar’s patrol car left the roadway during a pursuit and hit an embankment. He died at Northside Gwinnett Hospital.

Cenescar had been with the Georgia Department of Public Safety since January 2023 and graduated from the 114th Trooper School. He spent three years with the Atlanta Police Department before then.

The family will be at the Crowell Brothers Funeral Home off Peachtree Industrial Boulevard from 4:00 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday. The funeral will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Mount Paran Church.

Ayala Rodriguez is being held in the Gwinnett County Jail.

