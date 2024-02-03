Local

Arrest made in connection to crash that killed Georgia State Patrol trooper in Gwinnett County

Trooper Jimmy Cenescar According to officials, on Sunday, the trooper identified as Jimmy Cenescar was trying to stop a motorcycle for a traffic violation on Interstate 85 North near Old Peachtree Road in Atlanta. (PHOTO: Georgia Department of Public Safety)

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — An arrest has been made after a Georgia State Patrol trooper died in the line of duty earlier this week.

Trooper Jimmy Cenescar was trying to stop a motorcycle for a traffic violation on Interstate 85 North near Old Peachtree Road on Sunday. GSP says Cenescar’s patrol car left the roadway during a pursuit and hit an embankment. He died at Northside Gwinnett Hospital.

GSP announced on Friday that Gerson Ayala Rodriguez was arrested in Norcross by troopers and the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Ayala Rodriguez is being charged with felony murder, first-degree homicide, fleeing and attempting to elude and other traffic charges.

Gov. Brian Kemp issued a statement on Friday saying that he was “thankful for the tireless work” of investigators.

Cenescar had been with the Georgia Department of Public Safety since January 2023 and was a graduate of the 114th Trooper School. He spent three years with the Atlanta Police Department before then.

The family will be at the Crowell Brothers Funeral Home off Peachtree Industrial Boulevard from 4:00 p.m. to 9 p.m. that Thursday. The funeral will be held that Friday at 11 a.m. at Mount Paran Church.

Ayala Rodriguez is being held in the Gwinnett County Jail.

