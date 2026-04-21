Bomb threat investigated at multiple Oconee County schools, all clear given

OCONEE COUNTY, GA — The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office investigated a reported bomb threat involving multiple schools in the district.

According to officials, the threat involved Oconee County Middle School, Rocky Branch Elementary School, North Oconee High School and Colham Ferry Elementary School.

Authorities said those schools were safely evacuated.

Nearby schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution while deputies and school officials assessed the situation.

Deputies were on scene clearing the area, with additional resources in place to secure the schools.

Officials later gave the all clear. Students and staff safely returned to class, and normal operations resumed.

Authorities thanked students, parents, staff and the community for their cooperation, as well as the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia State Patrol for their assistance.