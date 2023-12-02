Boil water advisory lifted for Shady Grove Road in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Residents in the Shady Grove Road area of Forsyth County are now able to safely drink and use their water again without having to boil it.
The boil water advisory, which began Nov. 30 after a water main break, was officially lifted Saturday morning, according to officials.
The water was shut off on Thursday until repairs were made, and residents were asked to boil water before drinking, cooking, or preparing baby food after the water was put back online.
The advisory lasted 48 hours, and is no longer in effect.
Areas that were impacted included homes and businesses in the following locations:
- Shady Grove Rd (from the intersection of Tanglewood Dr to the end of Shady Grove Rd)
- 5820 PWA Drive
- 5790 PWA Drive
- 5770 PWA Drive
- Shadewater Drive
- Shadewater Court
- Shadewater Way
- Robbs Drive
- Cagle Drive
- Indian Knoll Road
- Turners Cove Road
- Driskell Road
- Driskell Circle
- Turner Court
- Bragg Road
- Nantuckett Cove
- Lighthouse PTE
- Collins Pointe Road
- Biscayne Drive
- Flowery Branch Road
- Breezebay Road
- Colony Drive
- Colony Court
- Breeze Overlook
- Journeys Way
- Yacht Club Drive
- Scenic Drive
- Pointe Court
- Fields Drive
- Gentry Way
- Heard Lane
- Mountainview Trail
- Pine Ridge Circle
- Holland Drive
- Robbs Crossing Drive
- Holland Cove Road
- Hamiliton Court
- Pinnacle Pointe Drive
- Williamsberg Drive
- Shadburn Ferry Road
- Kings Point Drive
- Harbour Walk
- Bold Springs Xing
- Leeward Cove Court
- Fawn Cove Trail
- Golden Sands Drive
- Leeward Sound
- Austin Harbour Drive
- Austin Mill Drive
- Bamby Road
- Chestnut Hills Road
- Chinquapin Lane
- Mill Cove Road
- Robin Road
- Overlook Road
- Lanier Drive
- Dogwood Trail
- Timber Trail
- Serenity Place
- Heard Road
- Pine Valley Road
- Natures Trail
- Pine Court
- Tanglewood Circle
- Tanglewood Drive
- PWA Drive
- Virginia Drive
Water customers in those locations can now return to normal water use and habits.