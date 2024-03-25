Local

Body of teenager who disappeared over the weekend found in pond, Ga. sheriff says

By WSB-TV

Letia Greene (Sumter County Sheriff)

By WSB-TV

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities confirmed that a teenager who disappeared over the weekend has been found dead.

Sumter County sheriff officials said on Sunday the body of 13-year-old Letia Greene was found in a pond. Deputies did not specify where the pond was.

According to the investigation, Greene had been reported missing early Sunday after she had not been seen since Saturday afternoon.

While searching for Greene, officials said deputies found her bicycle half a mile from her home on Arch Helms Road.

Greene’s cause of death has not been determined.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 229-924-4094.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!