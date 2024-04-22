Body found dead near railway off Texas Air Force base identified as 24-year-old Airman from Atlanta

LAUGHLIN AFB, TX — A Texas sheriff’s office is investigating after an airman from Atlanta was found dead near an Air Force base.

Last Tuesday, around 9 a.m., the Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office in Texas contacted Laughlin Air Force Base about a body found near a railway off base.

Officials identified the victim as Second Lt. James Chitika, 24, from Atlanta. Chitika was an active-duty Airman stationed at Laughlin Air Force Base.

“We tragically lost a member of our Air Force and Laughlin family,” said Col. Kevin A. Davidson, 47th Flying Training Wing commander. “Our hearts and prayers are with the family and all those that knew him. Our top priority is to support the grieving family, friends, and loved ones struggling with this loss.”

Chitika’s cause of death is under investigation by the Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office.

