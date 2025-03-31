Local

Bodies of 3 missing Ft. Stewart soldiers found, military vehicle pulled from swamp

By Miles Montgomery
Army Missing Soldiers In this image provided by the U.S. Army, U.S. Army soldiers from the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, along with Lithuanian Army and emergency services personnel, discuss their plan to recover four U.S. soldiers in a U.S. Army M88 Hercules submerged under several meters of water in a swamp near a training area near Pabadre, Lithuania, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (Trevor Wilson/U.S. Army via AP) (Trevor Wilson/AP)
VILNIUS, Lithuania — — The bodies of three of the four American soldiers from Georgia’s Fort Stewart have been found, according to officials.

They were traveling in what officials call one of the largest armored vehicles used by the U.S. military. The military vehicle they were driving in was pulled from a swamp after nearly a week of crews searching.

According to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the soldiers died after disappearing during a training exercise in Lithuania last week.

The soldiers were reported missing on March 25 during joint-training exercises between U.S. and Lithuanian forces as tensions rise between the Baltic nations and Russia.

The identities of the soldiers have not yet been released by officials.

Crews are still searching for the fourth soldier.

