Four Georgia soldiers who went missing during training exercise in Lithuania found dead

By WSB Radio News Staff
3rd Infantry Division Headquarters 3rd Infantry Division headquarters at Fort Stewart, Georgia, January 6, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Erick Ritterby) (3rd Infantry Division)
VILNIUS, Lithuania — NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has confirmed Four American soldiers from Georgia’s Fort Stewart are dead after they disappeared during a training exercise in Lithuania.

The soldiers were reported missing on Tuesday afternoon during a training exercise.

The soldiers were traveling in one of the largest armored vehicles used by the U.S. military, which may have fallen into a body of water.

The incident happened during joint-training exercises between U.S. and Lithuanian forces as tensions rise between the Baltic nations and Russia.

This is a breaking update.

