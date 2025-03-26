Four Georgia soldiers who went missing during training exercise in Lithuania found dead

VILNIUS, Lithuania — NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has confirmed Four American soldiers from Georgia’s Fort Stewart are dead after they disappeared during a training exercise in Lithuania.

The soldiers were reported missing on Tuesday afternoon during a training exercise.

The soldiers were traveling in one of the largest armored vehicles used by the U.S. military, which may have fallen into a body of water.

The incident happened during joint-training exercises between U.S. and Lithuanian forces as tensions rise between the Baltic nations and Russia.

This is a breaking update.