Blue Angels returning to Georgia for popular festival, air show

ATLANTA — The Blue Angels are coming back to Georgia.

The renowned United States Navy’s flight demonstration squadron will be a part of the airshow during the Vidalia Onion Festival, which takes place April 27-28.

“As the Blue Angels soar through the skies of Vidalia, attendees will be treated to a display of aerobatic excellence that symbolizes the courage, commitment, and teamwork of our armed forces,” the festival’s website said.

The Blue Angels date back to 1946, when Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral Chester Nimitz, “had a vision to create a flight exhibition team in order to raise the public’s interest in naval aviation and boost Navy morale.”

Since then, the Blue Angels have been thrilling crowds all over the country.

“This exclusive engagement underscores the Vidalia Onion Festival’s commitment to bringing unique and unforgettable experiences to our community. It’s a testament to the festival’s stature and appeal, not just within Georgia, but nationally,” the festival’s website said.

