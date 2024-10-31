Black Music Action Coalition hosts event series to encourage Georgians to vote

ATLANTA — Officials at the Black Music Action Coalition have been busy helping encourage Georgians to vote by providing resources, information and transportation ahead of the Election Day.

BMAC CEO and President Willie “Prophet” Stiggers, said it is important for everyone to exercise their rights to vote.

According to officials, BMAC activated at ONE Musicfest last weekend “to cultivate raw conversations around the upcoming election with influential artists, executives, and changemakers.”

“BMAC is steadfast in our commitment to use the power of our voice to make positive, long lasting change,” said Stiggers. “We chose the words of artists who have moved the needle through music to adorn our bus and the image of the great truth teller, Muhammad Ali, to be the face of our bus as it moves through Georgia, fueled by the power of voters…It’s Our Fight…Vote.”

Photo of man next to I Will Vote sign at ONE Musicfest in Atlanta (Photo Courtesy of ONE Musicfest)

“Get out the vote and civic engagement series like the BMAC Celebration of Democracy Brunch are a natural extension of Black Music Action Coalition’s work supporting organizations and legislators committed to solutions to address the hardships disparately impacting marginalized communities,” said Shay M. Lawson, BMAC Chair of Policy and Civic Engagement.

Stiggers said officials at BMAC have been using the inspirational and powerful messages in the lyrics of popular music legends to encourage them to vote and use their voices to speak up.

Officials have used lyrics from James Brown, “Say It Loud, I’m Black and I’m Proud,” Atlanta hip-hop icon Jeezy, “My president is Black, my Lambo’s blue,” “U.N.I.T.Y.,” love a black woman from Infinity to Infinity,” by Queen Lattifah, “I got loyalty, got royalty inside my DNA by Kendrick Lamar, “Fight the Power,” We’ve got to fight the powers that be,” by Public Enemy, Beyonce, “And when they carve my name inside the concrete, I pray it forever reads – freedom.”

Black Music Action Coalition voter bus (Michael Melendy)

BMAC CEO & President, Prophet, Shay M. Lawson, Brencia Berry, Niccara Campbell Wallace, Alencia Johnson, Phillana Williams, Kenny Burns, Ashaunna Ayars

The BMAC Bus recently picked up students from Georgia State University, Clark Atlanta University, Fort Valley State University, Kennesaw State, Savannah College of Art and Design, Spelman, Morehouse.

Officials say the group of students rode the bus to the polls to vote in and around metro Atlanta.

Georgia Student Voters attend Harris for President Georgia Rally (Michael Melendy)

The BMAC Voter bus has a historic poster of boxing legend and activist Muhammad Ali with the slogan, “It’s Your Fight, Vote.”

It’s important that we celebrate the voice we are given through democracy and especially the one we have through voting this election cycle with so much at stake on the ballot,” Lawson said.

According to officials, the BMAC bus will take voters to the polls in the Zone 3 area of Atlanta and join artist Omeretta on Election Day.