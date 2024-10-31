Black Georgia couple set to make history with opening of Fayetteville shopping plaza

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. – A prominent Georgia couple are set to make history with the grand opening of their new shopping plaza in the City of Fayetteville on Friday morning.

Felicia and Winchel Elibert, two business savvy visionaries are the first Black couple to purchase land and develop a shopping plaza in Fayetteville.

Felicia, a LaGrange native, and her husband Winchel, a New York native, married in 2008 and have been building together ever since. Winchel owned three barbershops, and Felicia was a registered nurse. They combined all their skills to create something special together.

The plaza is 100 percent leased which includes the following businesses: Frida’s Bar and Grill, Southern Fire Kitchen, Salada, Tanzar Nail Bar, Dough Boy Pizza, Smoothie King, and Cleansing Waters Wellness.

Felicia recalled when the inspiration for purchasing the four acres (20,000 sq. ft.) of land began.

“Right across from our Smoothie King and Cleansing Waters location in Fayetteville, there was a sign that said land for sale,” she said. “We made a phone call to ask about the land, which was at a good price. We checked with our realtor and were encourage that this was a really good investment.”

For lease sign at Kingdom Corners plaza (Jawan Scott Photography)

Felicia says the visions became clear after talking with Winchel and their realtor about developing a plaza.

“We’re not developers, so we learned as things progressed. We had some savings and purchased the land in 2020. After that, things moved quickly. The visions started from there. We took about 3-4 years for it to develop. The last four years have been a journey. It really fell into our lap. Now looking back, we feel we were chosen for this.”

In 2005, Felicia opened the Cleansing Waters Wellness Center. She later expanded to two additional locations including one in Peachtree City and one in the Kingdom Corners plaza.

After meeting with mayor Johnson, Winchel and Felicia were informed that they are the first African Americans to develop a plaza in the city.

“When the mayor took us out to dinner, he told us the historic news and congratulated us. We got goosebumps because we had no idea of that at the time. God chose us for this project. Here we are.”

Winchel and Felicia hope opening the shopping plaza will build generational wealth for their family.

“For me, it’s huge,” Felicia said about her excitement with opening the plaza with her husband Winchel. “When you are in the moment, you’re so busy and going and going, you don’t really realize the accomplishment. We haven’t really had a time to sit down and realize the magnitude of how special this truly is.”

Winchel said one of the best benefits the plaza offers is better food options, a convenient location and health benefits to shoppers.

“The Matthew 5:5 [5] Blessed are the meek: for they shall inherit the earth,” verse came to mind while we were at the groundbreaking ceremony,” Winchel said. “That is when I started to understand the magnitude of us being chosen to do this project. That is why we named the plaza Kingdom Corners. We are blessed.”

The grand opening ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Kingdom Corners Plaza at 185 New Hope Rd. Fayetteville Mayor Edward Johnson and two Commissioning Boards of Fayetteville are scheduled to attend the grand opening on Friday, Winchel said.