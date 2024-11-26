US judge officially dismisses the federal 2020 election interference case against Donald Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The federal election meddling case against President-elect Trump is over for now.

Reporter Karen Travers says the special counsel moves to dismiss the case and a federal judge agrees.

“Special Counsel Jack Smith filed a motion to drop all four felony charges against President-elect Trump. It involves his alleged effort to overturn his 2020 election defeat and his role in the January 6 Capitol attack. Trump was charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruction. In his filing, Smith said the merits of the prosecution’s case has not changed, but the circumstances have.”

In addition to this, he also says that as a result of the election and DOJ guidelines against prosecuting a sitting president, the case will not go forward.

CBSs’ Nicole Killion reports on what this means for the election interference case in Fulton County. She says that “the election interference case that is still pending in Georgia, which continues to be on ice.” Killion ends with stating that it is unclear whether or not this federal case will have any baring on this case. The President-elect team’s says Jack Smith’s decision to dismiss the federal case “is a major victory for the rule of law.”