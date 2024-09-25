Biden approves major disaster declaration for Georgia areas impacted by Tropical Storm Debby

ATLANTA — FEMA announced on Tuesday that President Joe Biden approved federal disaster assistance to Georgia to supplement recovery efforts for the areas impacted by Tropical Storm Debby in August.

Officials announced in a press release that federal funding available to affected individuals in Bryan, Bulloch, Chatham, Effingham, Evans, Liberty, Long and Screven counties.

“Federal funding is also available to state, eligible local governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities in Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Brooks, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Cook, Echols, Effingham, Evans, Jeff Davis, Jenkins, Lanier, Long, Lowndes, McIntosh, Pierce, Screven, Tattnall, Thomas, Tift, Toombs, Ware and Wayne counties,” officials added.

Any individual and business owners who suffered losses in the impacted areas can apply for assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 1-800-621- 3362 or by using the FEMA App.

For those who may use a relay service, or video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, officials say to provide FEMA the number for that service.