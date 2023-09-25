Beloved Marietta bookstore to close after 27 years

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A family-owned bookstore that’s been open for more than 50 years is closing one of its metro Atlanta locations.

The Book Nook in Marietta has been open since 1996. The franchise first opened in 1973.

The store has faced hardships in recent years because of competition from online retailers.

Employee Barney Barnhart, who has worked at the store for 15 years, said you can find just about anything at Book Nook.

“Action figures that have come in that you don’t find everywhere,” Barnhart said. “Here’s a book on the films of Paul Newman, which you don’t find anymore.”

Manager Alexa Dunford said her connection to the store goes back to her childhood.

“I remember sitting in front of the board bookshelf in the children’s room and being completely empty enchanted,” Dunford said. “There’s something really beautiful and special about walking into a local bookstore and seeing a direct reflection of the community that trades with us.”

Barnhart said they’ve been doing everything they can to hang on since the pandemic, but they will soon have to close. Dunford has yet to decide on a date to close up shop.

“I am so grateful to the members of the community who have poured out every weekend with bags and boxes of books,” she said.

You can still visit the store on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for now. There are also two other locations in metro Atlanta.