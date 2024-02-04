Beloved magic, costume shop closing its doors after nearly 50 years on the Marietta Square

MARIETTA, Ga. — A beloved store that has spent almost five decades on the Marietta Square will soon close its doors for good.

Eddie’s Trick Shop announced this week it would be closing after 46 years.

“It’s with a heavy heart we can confirm the rumors are true, after 46 years we are closing our doors,” the owners said in a statement on social media.

According to its website, the store opened in 1978 as a small magic and joke shop and quickly grew. They have since expanded to sell costumes, theatrical makeup and more.

Hundreds of people flocked to the store’s announcement to share some of their fondest memories of the store.

“This saddens me so much. You were a staple to myself and many other theatre and dance students and for those that performed professionally. Thank you for all the wonderful years,” one person wrote.

“So many memories over the past 25 years are at Eddie’s. My mother loved visiting for clown make up and new tricks whenever she was in town. My daughter and I loved shopping for trinkets as well as we worked our way back to Center Stage. Thank you for being such a special part of our lives. We will miss you terribly!” another said.

The store did not provide a timeframe on when they will officially close.

©2024 Cox Media Group