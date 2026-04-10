Beloved long-time host of popular WSB Radio show dies after battle with Parkinson’s Disease

ATLANTA — Walter Reeves, the longtime host of “The Lawn and Garden Show with Walter Reeves” died Friday morning following a decade-long battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was 74.

Reeves hosted the popular Saturday morning show for 26 years before retiring in 2020.

“I’ve had a wonderful time being on radio,” Reeves previously said. “It’s been a great opportunity. I appreciate WSB of course for letting me do this opportunity. It’s been a lot of fun.”

He was known for his wide audience across metro Atlanta, with one of the most listened-to weekend radio programs in the region.

“We thought maybe we could scrape through with some of the peach trees wouldn’t be quite as hurt by the freeze as they were it looks like,” he previously said during one broadcast.

Reeves was inducted into the Georgia Radio Hall of Fame in 2018.

The Georgia Radio Hall of Fame honored Reeves in a video for his many contributions to journalism.

More information about Reeves and his work can be found at Walter Reeves’ website.