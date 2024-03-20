A battle won: Developers settle with family of 94-year-old woman who fought to keep home

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — The family of the late Josephine Wright, 94, who fought developers to keep her family home from being demolished, has now settled with the company.

Wright’s story first came to light when she refused to sell her land to developers building around her Hilton Head Island home.

The investment company behind the development of the 27 acres of land around her property filed a lawsuit against Wright to get the land her home sat on.

Wright said the developers made offers to buy her land and when she turned them down, they started harassing her.

Her fight got the attention of several high-profile celebrities, including Atlanta media mogul Tyler Perry.

Sadly, Wright passed away in January before everything was settled with her home.

Now, WJCL-TV is reporting that the developer has settled with Wright’s family.

“I know they know that their grandmother is proud because they continued and they didn’t back down,” the family’s publicist, Altimese Nichole, told the TV station.

As part of the settlement, WJCL-TV reports that the developer, Bailey Point Investment LLC, “must not reach out to the family anymore, must rebuild the roof on Wright’s home, build a privacy fence and maintain landscaping.”

Nichole also said that Tyler Perry has kept his promise to Wright and is building the family a new home.

“Tyler Perry has honored his commitment and is moving forward with the home,” Nichole said.

In her memory, Wright’s family has established the Josephine Wright Foundation which is “dedicated to supporting education, providing scholarships to underprivileged students, and bringing awareness to land grabbing in the Lowcountry and beyond.”

Wright is survived by four children, 40 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren, South Carolina Public Radio reported.

©2024 Cox Media Group