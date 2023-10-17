Tyler Perry buying new home for 93-year-old woman in land dispute with developers, reports say

ATLANTA — Atlanta media mogul Tyler Perry is reportedly stepping in to help a 93-year-old South Carolina woman who has been fighting developers from destroying her home that has been in her family since before the Civil War.

Josephine Wright, from Hilton Head Island, said an investment company is trying to develop 27 acres of land around her property and has filed a lawsuit against her to acquire the land her home sits on.

Wright said the developers made offers to buy her land and when she turned them down, they started harassing her.

Perry said he would help her fight, posting about Wright on his Instagram page in June, with a caption that reads, “‘I’ve pretty much been a fighter all my life,’ said 93-year-old Josephine Wright. Well, that makes two of us. Ms. Wright, please tell [me] where to show up and what you need to help you fight.”

Now, TMZ is reporting that Perry is going to build Wright a five-bedroom home to replace the one she’s living in with her grandkids once all the permits get squared away.

Since her story went public, several other celebrities have stepped up to help her fight the company.

NBA superstar Kyrie Irving made two donations to Wright’s cause – one for $40,000 three months ago, and another for more than $24,000.

Snoop Dogg has also donated $10,000.

According to one of the latest updates on Wright’s GoFundMe page, a tree fell on her home last month. Luckily, she was not home when it happened. The post did not specify the extent of the damage.

In a post this past August, Wright’s granddaughter Charise Graves said the town of Hilton Head is now on Wright’s side:

“The Town of Hilton Head, standing behind one of their own, has denied the ‘Development Company’s’ request to move on to the next phase of construction until this matter with Grandma Josephine is RESOLVED. So far, there has been no word from the development company. Grandma Josephine is overwhelmed with gratitude from the support she’s received from all over the world.”

