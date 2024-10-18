Bartow Schools without internet after districtwide outage

A major network outage takes down websites, online access and email at the Bartow County School District.

The district, which has about 14,000 students still had no internet access as of Thursday night.

District officials are not saying when the network will be restored. But they say classes and other activities are still proceeding as normal. Phones are still operational.

“The issue is ongoing, but our dedicated technical experts are working tirelessly to restore internet connectivity,” said Bartow communications coordinator Alisha Evans to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “While email services are limited, phones are operational and all classes, lunch periods, dismissals, bus services and after-school activities are continuing as usual.”