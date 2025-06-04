Barrow County sheriff recognized for his ‘unmatched’ dedication to community

A metro Atlanta sheriff has been named the sheriff of the year in Georgia for his “unmatched” dedication and to the community.

The Georgia Sheriff’s Association selected Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith with the honor for all of his contributions to making a positive impact on the community, its citizens and visitors.

“Sheriff Smith’s commitment to community safety and his leadership within the law enforcement community have made a significant impact in Georgia. Known for his dedication, character, and integrity, Sheriff Smith has worked tirelessly to enhance public safety and build trust with the citizens he serves,” the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office says Sheriff Smith consistently demonstrates remarkable leadership day in and day out, year after year.

“His dedication to the Barrow County community is unmatched, and his ability to connect with people from all walks of life has fostered a sense of trust and respect,” the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office said. “May this award serve as a testament to his hard work and as motivation for continued excellence in the future.”

Sheriff Smith will be formally honored at the GSA Summer Conference on Aug. 6.