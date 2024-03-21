Local

Bald eagle rescued after wing was impaled by PVC pipe, trapped under air conditioning vent

By WSB-TV

SAVANNAH, Ga. — One of the nation’s most treasured birds is recovering after being injured on the east coast.

One of the Urban Wildlife Program’s first missions was rescuing a bald eagle.

According to the Savannah team, they received a report of a bald eagle that impaled its wing on a PVC pipe in the ground. Photos showed the injured bald eagle stuck under a homeowner’s air conditioning vent.

Veterinarians removed the eagle from the PVC pipe and took it to the Georgia Sea Turtle Center for evaluation and treatment.

The bird was then taken to the Avian Conservation Center & Center for Birds of Prey in Awendaw, S.C., and treated by Exotic Vet Care.

