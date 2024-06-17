Local

Average price of gallon of gas in Georgia decreases slightly compared to last week

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — The average gas price in Georgia remained relatively steady over the last week, according to data from AAA.

As of Monday, Georgians are paying an of $3.28 per gallon at the pump, which is one cent less than a week ago.

On average, it costs drivers $49.20 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline.

AAA Spokesperson Montrae Waters says prices could soon rise ahead of the highly-travelled July 4 holiday.

“Slack demand, rising supply, and low crude oil prices kept gas prices from rising this week,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “However, let’s not get too settled into this reprieve. We’ve got the 4th of July coming up soon, and that might pump up gas prices again.”

As of Monday, the most expensive Georgia metro markets are Savannah ($3.39), Atlanta ($3.31), and Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.30).


