Average gas price continues to decrease in Georgia, down 9 cents a gallon from last week

ATLANTA — Gas prices in Georgia continue to decline.

Georgians pay an average of $2.97 per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline.

That’s nine cents less than a week ago, 27 cents less than a month ago, and 47 cents less than last year.

AAA says Georgians are paying $4.05 less to fill up at the pump than a month ago.

“Here in Georgia, we haven’t seen gas dip below 3 bucks since January 24th when it hit $2.98,” Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman said. “Driven by tepid demand and crude oil prices below $70, Georgia drivers continue to find relief at the pumps.”

AAA says the primary reasons prices are declining are low demand and falling oil costs.

Currently, the most expensive gasoline metro markets are Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.10), Savannah ($3.08), and Atlanta ($3.00).

The least expensive Georgia metro markets are Augusta-Aiken ($2.82), Dalton ($2.81), and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.71).



