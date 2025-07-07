Local

Austell holds first public hearings on proposed 158% property tax increase

By WSB Radio News Staff
City of Austell - Threadmill Complex Source: City of Austell
By WSB Radio News Staff

AUSTELL, GA — Residents in Austell can weigh in today on a plan to raise property taxes by 158%. The increase would amount to roughly $595 more per year for a home with a fair market value of $299,000, according to city estimates.

In a letter to residents, Mayor Ollie Clemons said the decision was not made lightly, but emphasized the increase is necessary to address long-standing financial challenges. “We can’t build a better Austell on hope and patchwork solutions,” Clemons wrote, adding that the city has been operating at a deficit for years.

The mayor said the proposed $3 million revenue boost, along with an adjustment to the millage rate and a 2% fire tax, are essential to stabilizing the city’s finances. He mentions goals of improving city services, enhancing public safety, and moving away from what he described as a “crisis mode” of government.

The public hearings are being held today (Monday) at the Threadmill Complex Council Chambers; the first at 11 a.m., and the second at 5 p.m.

