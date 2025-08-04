Austell City Council to consider pay raises following property tax hike

AUSTELL, GA — The Austell City Council is expected to vote Monday night on a proposal to raise the salaries of the city’s mayor and council members just weeks after approving a 158% increase in property taxes.

The proposed pay raises would increase council members’ salaries by $4,000 and the mayor’s salary by $2,000. Councilman Devon Myrick, who introduced the measure, argues that the raises are long overdue.

“It has been over a decade since mayor and council’s salaries have been increased,” Myrick said. “The primary drive is to get compatible salaries to cities in Cobb County.”

Myrick added that while the timing may appear controversial following the tax hike, the proposal is about aligning with similar cities, not personal gain. “I’m not trying to do it because the job is so hard no, the job is just what I signed up for, which is trying to move the city of Austell forward.”

Not all council members are on board. Councilman Marlin Lamar raised concerns over the optics and questioned whether Austell, which is significantly smaller than other Cobb cities, should be making such changes.

The vote is scheduled for Monday’s council meeting at 7 p.m. at the Threadmill Complex.

WSB’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story