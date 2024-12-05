Atty General Chris Carr wants FCC to allow jammers in jails, get cell phones out of inmates’ hands

ATLANTA, GA — There is an ongoing standoff between Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr the Federal Communications Commission about the use of jammers inside local jails and state prisons.

Carr is concerned about public safety.

His goal is to get cell phones out of the hands of inmates and to jam their signals in the event they are able to acquire a cellphone. This will prevent inmates from using contraband cell phone calls to order crimes like murder, drug operations, and robberies on the outside.

But the FCC says those jammers can interfere with legal calls near the jail, especially to 911.

Now Carr is asking for all communication records within the FCC dealing with his jammer request.

Carr is one of 22 attorneys general asking Congress to allow jammers in state and local lockups.