Attorneys warn parents could face consequences tied to ‘teen takeover’ trend

ATLANTA — Attorneys for local crime victims say the so-called “teen takeover” trend could have major ramifications for parents.

Multiple jurisdictions have warned teenagers they could face arrest for “takeovers” of public spaces. 30 people are facing charges after recent teen takeovers at The Battery and on the Beltline.

Atlanta attorney Gil Deitch says the gatherings can escalate quickly.

“I call it swarming. Young people get together, get ramped up, and they do things that they shouldn’t be doing,” Deitch said.

Deitch says parents could also face consequences if those situations turn dangerous or harmful and says they have a responsibility to be aware of their children’s whereabouts.

“And the situation of teen takeovers, I think parents have an obligation to be proactive; not only know where their little children are but where their teen children are,” Deitch said.

Attorney Andy Rogers says some individuals are using the gatherings as an opportunity to act out.

“There’ve been some bad actors who’ve seen it and used it as an opportunity to act out in ways that make it dangerous,” Rogers said.

Rogers says parents have the ability to monitor their children’s activity.

“They all have phones, that’s how they know to gather where they gather, and there’s as everyone knows plenty of technology to allow for parents to know where their children are going,” Rogers said.

Both attorneys point to the conviction of Apalachee High School shooter’s father, Colin Gray, as an example of the consequences parents could face.

“It’s terrible to be prosecuted for something your child did; I dare say it’s 100 times worse to be mourning the loss of a child or having to take care of a child who’s been permanently injured,” Rogers said.

Deitch also says, “It’s a very important emerging issue with the violence that’s going on, it seems to be more publicized and spread, and parents have I think not a majority responsibility but they certainly are a factor in the equation.”

WSB Radio’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story.