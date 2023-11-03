Attorneys for election interference defendant says they can prove Donald Trump won 2020 election

ATLANTA — Attorneys for one of the defendants in the Georgia election interference case are fighting to get election data from the Secretary of State’s Office.

They believe it will prove their client Harrison Floyd is innocent. Floyd is accused of playing a role in bullying election workers.

“Right now, we believe in option one, that President Trump indeed won the election, and we can prove it,” attorney Christopher Kachouroff said.

Attorneys for Floyd said they want all the data from the November 2020 election because they believe they can prove Trump won Fulton County and that, they say, will prove their client is innocent.

“But if at the time he believed that Trump won, and it turns out that we find evidence that Trump won, he may have been justified in what he did,” Kachouroff said.

Floyd is the former head of the organization called Black Voices for Trump.

An indictment alleges Floyd arranged a late-night meeting between Fulton County poll worker Ruby Freeman and defendant Trevian Kutti.

At that meeting, the prosecution alleges Kutti threatened Freeman with jail time if she didn’t confirm Trump’s false statements that she committed voter fraud. Freeman refused.

Now, Floyd’s attorneys subpoenaed all the election data from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office and the Fulton County Clerk’s Office.

The Secretary of State’s attorney Jack Sharman argued that election data is irrelevant to Floyd’s defense and that such a request would take months and cost a lot of money and manhours to fulfill.

“The defense theory at trial is going to be essentially to litigate the 2020 election, but that defense doesn’t overcome the burden to the office,” Sharman said.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee did not make a decision on the measure Friday.

In a statement Friday, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said: “The voters of Georgia have already decided that issue in 2022, and they completely rejected all election deniers. They have moved on and so have we.”

