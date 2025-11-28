Atlanta’s German Christmas Market moves to different metro county as crowds grow

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A growing Atlanta holiday tradition is getting a new home this year. The Atlanta Christkindl Market has officially moved from Buckhead to the Lawrenceville Lawn in Gwinnett County as crowds continue to grow.

Marco Faltsky, Chief Operating Officer of the Atlanta Christkindl Market, says they simply outgrew their previous space. “They found this beautiful place for us which is the Lawrenceville Lawn and the parking lot,” he said.

Faltsky says the team works closely with officials in Nuremberg, Germany, home of the original Christkindlesmarkt, to ensure the Atlanta version stays as authentic as possible.

“They came into Atlanta and really thought they’re going to bring it and make it very traditional,” he said. “We want to make sure it’s really authentic and German.”

That authenticity extends to everything from the hot chocolate and brats to the wood used to build the vendor booths.

The market is open most days from now through Christmas Eve.