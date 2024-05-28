Atlanta’s Chase Oliver is now the Libertarian Party’s candidate for President

ATLANTA — Chase Oliver, a Libertarian activist from Atlanta, has become the party’s nominee for president.

The Libertarian Party held their convention on Sunday and Oliver won the nomination.

Oliver, 37, ran for Congress in 2020 and ran for Senate in 2022 against Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker.

“We did it! I am officially the presidential nominee,” Oliver posted Sunday on X, formerly Twitter. “It’s time to unify and move forward for liberty.”

We did it! I am officially the presidential nominee. But the work is not done, please help me nominate my running mate @terMaatMike . There is no better unifying ticket in this party than this one. It’s time to unify and move forward for liberty. pic.twitter.com/0vFMmvmXa1 — Chase Oliver (@ChaseForLiberty) May 27, 2024

Trump appeared Saturday night in Washington at the convention to give a speech that was repeatedly booed by many in the room.

Kennedy appeared to receive a friendlier reception when he spoke on Friday and attacked both Trump and Biden for how they addressed the COVID-19 pandemic.

The AP reports an endorsement could have helped Kennedy expedite the process of gaining ballot access in all 50 states, perhaps the biggest hurdle he faces in qualifying for the first presidential debate in June hosted by CNN.

Oliver’s campaign website reportedly calls for major cuts to the federal budget with an eye toward balancing the budget, the abolition of the death penalty, and the closure of all overseas military bases and ending of military support to Israel and Ukraine.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

©2024 Cox Media Group