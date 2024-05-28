Local

Atlanta’s Chase Oliver is now the Libertarian Party’s candidate for President

By WSBTV

Election 2024 Libertarian Convention FILE - Libertarian Chase Oliver, candidate for Georgia's U.S. Senate seat, listens during a debate, Oct. 16, 2022, in Atlanta, Ga. The Libertarian Party on Sunday, May 26, 2024, nominated party activist Oliver for president, rejecting former President Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after they each spoke at the party's convention. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File) (Ben Gray/AP)

By WSBTV

ATLANTA — Chase Oliver, a Libertarian activist from Atlanta, has become the party’s nominee for president.

The Libertarian Party held their convention on Sunday and Oliver won the nomination.

Oliver, 37, ran for Congress in 2020 and ran for Senate in 2022 against Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker.

“We did it! I am officially the presidential nominee,” Oliver posted Sunday on X, formerly Twitter. “It’s time to unify and move forward for liberty.”

Trump appeared Saturday night in Washington at the convention to give a speech that was repeatedly booed by many in the room.

Kennedy appeared to receive a friendlier reception when he spoke on Friday and attacked both Trump and Biden for how they addressed the COVID-19 pandemic.

The AP reports an endorsement could have helped Kennedy expedite the process of gaining ballot access in all 50 states, perhaps the biggest hurdle he faces in qualifying for the first presidential debate in June hosted by CNN.

Oliver’s campaign website reportedly calls for major cuts to the federal budget with an eye toward balancing the budget, the abolition of the death penalty, and the closure of all overseas military bases and ending of military support to Israel and Ukraine.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!