Atlanta woman shot in the throat, neck reacts to arrest in case

ATLANTA — In a Channel 2 Action News exclusive, we spoke with the metro Atlanta woman who was shot in the throat and in the neck last month.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington sat down with 32-year-old Precious Bolton inside her Grady Memorial Hospital room.

Bolton wrote down her feelings and questions since someone shot her at a Mechanicsville Apartment complex, in August.

In one note, Bolton wrote:

“I have really bad PTSD and anxiety. I keep having dreams of me getting shot.”

Police said the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute between a group of acquaintances.

Hours after the shooting, inside the ICU, Bolton wrote the name of the woman she believed shot her.

Bolton’s mother, Wanda Dumas took that name to police.

Days later, police arrested Brittany Ragland and charged her with aggravated assault.

But both Bolton and Dumas said they believe the charges should be upgraded.

“I think she should be charged with attempted murder. She shot her in the neck and the throat, she tried to kill somebody,” Wanda Dumas told Washington.

Dumas also said she believes there are more suspects in the case.

“There are several people who need to be arrested and I’ll be at peace when I know they’re off the streets,” Dumas said. “It hurts as a mother, but I thank God I don’t have to go to a funeral home to see my baby,” she added.

Next, Bolton will undergo another surgery to repair her windpipe.

Doctors said they don’t know if Bolton will ever be able to speak again, but Dumas is optimistic.

“It’s baby steps, but we’re going get there,” Dumas explained.

Back in the hospital, Bolton wrote a question, it read:

“Why she shot me? I don’t understand.”

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unclear.

Atlanta police told Washington the investigation is open and active.

A judge denied Brittany Ragland bond. She remains inside the Fulton County jail.