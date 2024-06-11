Atlanta water crisis: City councilmember proposes relief fund for businesses, workers

ATLANTA — Starting on Tuesday, city leaders will discuss a proposal for businesses that were impacted by the recent Atlanta water crisis. The city could spend millions to help the businesses and their workers.

Atlanta City Councilmember Matt Westmoreland introduced the ordinance, co-sponsored by all members of the council, that will go before two committees on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Part of the conversation in committee is how can we get these dollars out the door as quickly as possible,” Westmoreland said.

The Atlanta Watershed Department responded to multiple water main breaks across the city earlier this month. The largest two breaks occurred at Joseph E. Boone Blvd. and James P. Brawley Dr. and W. Peachtree St. and 11th St.

The breaks impacted dozens of businesses that either didn’t have water or were under a boil water advisory for days.

It’s not just businesses immediately around the two major breaks off in midtown and northwest Atlanta, but all over the city.

Westmoreland says depending on how many businesses reach out or are identified, the funding may climb above $5 million.



