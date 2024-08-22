Atlanta United player visits staff, patients at metro hospital where he was born

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — This week, Atlanta United player Tyler Wolff visited staff and patients at the hospital where he was born.

The Gwinnett County product stopped by Piedmont Eastside Medical Center earlier this week.

Wolff was born at the hospital way back on February 13, 2003.

Wolff visited the hospital on Wednesday for 90 minutes posed for photos, and spoke with staff and patients at the hospital.

Wolff has been with Atlanta United since 2020 and has started in 27 matches with the club.

Tyler’s father, Josh Wolff played the U.S. Men’s National Team from 1999 to 2008. He is currently the head coach of Austin F.C.