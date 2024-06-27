Atlanta rapper becomes latest franchise owner for Smoothie King, opens spot at State Farm Arena

ATLANTA - Just before the NBA Draft Party, Atlanta rap legend 2 Chainz became the latest franchise owner of a Smoothie King. Long a smoothie enthusiast, the rapper helped launch the opening of the new kiosk on Wednesday.

In partnership with his friend Phillip Jones, also a Smoothie King franchisee, 2 Chainz opened a kiosk inside State Farm Arena.

The company said the rapper did it just in time to catch all of the fans at the Atlanta Hawks NBA Draft Party on Wednesday evening.

Explaining the partnership and where it’s coming from, 2 Chainz, who grew up in College Park, said the new team-up was something long on his horizon.

“I visit Smoothie King at least twice a week, so this partnership has been a long time coming,” 2 Chainz said. “Opening a Smoothie King in State Farm Arena felt like the right move for me. Throughout my health journey, I’ve been mindful of my choices, and when I go to games and events it’s no different – I’m always looking for nutritious options and Smoothie King is in a class of its own when it comes to delicious smoothies with no added sugar. I’m proud to join the brand.”

Echoing the vibe from the rapper, Smoothie King leaders said they were equally excited for the partnership, and the new location.

“As we continue to expand, we’re thrilled to welcome 2 Chainz to our franchisee family—not to mention in collaboration with one of our great partners in the Atlanta Hawks,” said Wan Kim, Smoothie King CEO. “2 Chainz’s passion for health and wellness aligns perfectly with our mission to inspire a healthy and active lifestyle; that coupled with his entrepreneurial spirit, embodies the essence of our brand and makes this a perfect match.”

On top of joining in on the hype for the Hawks draft on Wednesday, Smoothie King has been the official smoothie partner for the Atlanta Hawks since 2023. A representative of the team was equally enthusiastic.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for our franchise and the entire community. Having two of our favorite partners in 2 Chainz and Smoothie King select State Farm Arena for a new location is a perfect fit. Our fans will enjoy having another nutritious and delicious option at games and concerts,” said Andrew Saltzman, Executive Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer of the Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena.

2 Chainz first burst on the music scene in the early 2000′s with Atlanta rap icon Ludacris and his group DTP before he pursued a solo rap career. 2 Chainz is best known for hits such as “Duffle Bag Boy” with Dolla Boi, “Birthday Song” with Kanye West, “No Lie” featuring Drake, “Bands A Make Her Dance” with Lil Wayne and Juicy J, “Bounce” with Lil Wayne, “Fork” and more.

In 2023, 2 Chainz teamed up with rap icon Lil Wayne and released their collaboration album titled, “Welcome 2 Collegrove” which is a sequel to their Collegrove album that was released in 2016.