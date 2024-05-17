Local

Atlanta radio legend Frank Ski mourns loss of his oldest son

By WSBTV

Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame Crown Jewel of Excellence Induction Ceremony and Celebration Brunch ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 17: Frank Ski attends the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame Crown Jewel of Excellence Induction Ceremony and Celebration Brunch on February 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images for the Black Music & Entertainment Walk Of Fame) (Moses Robinson/Getty Images for Black Music & E)

By WSBTV

ATLANTA — An Atlanta radio legend is mourning the loss of his son after a battle with a chronic illness.

Frank Ski announced that his oldest son Jarrett Rodriguez, died May 10 at the age of 34.

“As many of you know, Jarrett bravely battled health issues with unwavering courage and grace. Despite his challenges, he brought immense joy and love into our lives and touched the hearts of all who knew him. He will be forever cherished and remembered for his strength, resilience, and the light he brought into the world. Jarrett’s last words to me on Friday were “Dad, Hold my hand. I love you,’” Ski wrote on his Instagram page.

Ski continues the post saying that his son will leave an “indelible void” in their family.

Ski thanked Jarrett’s mother for her strength for the family and doctors at Johns Hopkins Hospital for their care after Jarrett’s liver transplant in 2021.

The family will hold a private memorial service on Sunday.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked people to contribute to the Georgia Transplant Foundation and to contemplate becoming organ donors.

Watch the family’s full tribute below.

