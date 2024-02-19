Atlanta Public Schools: Warrant issued for Mays High school shooting suspect

Authorities in Atlanta have issued an arrest warrant for a student at Benjamin E. Mays High School who is charged with shooting four other students last week.

On Monday, Atlanta Public Schools police chief Ronald Applin confirmed the unidentified suspect is not in custody.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that the shooting occurred around 4 p.m. last Wednesday in the school parking lot, as students were being dismissed. “The victims — all males — were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital,” The AJC’s Martha Dalton writes. “Their injuries were not life-threatening and Applin said they are all recovering well.”

According to Applin, the suspect has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a firearm by a minor and one count of possession of a firearm on school grounds.

“We looked through a lot of video, a lot of information that we were getting from some of the people who actually saw what took place and we were able to put together enough to get warrants for the arrest of the person responsible for this,” The AJC cites Applin as saying on Monday.

So far, authorities have not discussed a possible motive for the shooting.

