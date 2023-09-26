Atlanta Public Schools teachers honored for setting a great example

Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School is a place for serious study.

But Tuesday, it was also a place for thunderous applause.

“It’s a great opportunity for them to see us smile and having fun. To see us outside of the classroom,” Principal Kimberly Gibbs said.

There was a celebration held to thank members of the MLK staff who not only work for Atlanta Public Schools (APS) but also graduated from them.

“Just kind of share some joy. Build culture. Let our future alumni see what they can do,” the Atlanta Board of Education’s Pierre Gaither said.

A string of pop-up parties will take place at 67 of the district’s schools to honor some 700 APS alumni.

“We have pride. We walk around and say which school we graduated from. It’s a great feeling to have,” APS Family Engagement Director Keasha Copeland said. “They played such a major part of my upbringing. So it’s really nice to be recognized by the district that made me who I am,” teacher Iija Sibley said.

Administrators say it’s a great way to inspire the current generation of students to follow in their footsteps.

“For our kids to have an opportunity to see people who actually walked these halls and went to these schools is impactful,” Gibbs said.

The APS parties to honor alumni will pop up through the end of next week.