Local

Atlanta Public Schools cancels summer school programs again as water main break issues continue

Atlanta Public Schools

ATLANTA — For the second day in a row, Atlanta Public Schools won’t have any summer school programs as the city continues to work to fix its main break issues.

The city has been impacted by multiple water main breaks and a boil water advisory since Friday.

The district says it will reconvene in person once the boil water advisories have been lifted and the Georgia Environmental Protection Division gives the proper authorization.

The district said it will take the necessary measures to keep its students and staff safe.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!