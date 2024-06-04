Atlanta Public Schools cancels summer school programs again as water main break issues continue

ATLANTA — For the second day in a row, Atlanta Public Schools won’t have any summer school programs as the city continues to work to fix its main break issues.

The city has been impacted by multiple water main breaks and a boil water advisory since Friday.

The district says it will reconvene in person once the boil water advisories have been lifted and the Georgia Environmental Protection Division gives the proper authorization.

The district said it will take the necessary measures to keep its students and staff safe.