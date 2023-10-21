Atlanta police release photos of person of interest after 34-year-old killed in armed robbery

ATLANTA — Police are searching for the person responsible for a 34-year-old man’s death on Friday night.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting near a food mart on Cleveland Ave. SE just after 10:30 p.m.

Investigators confirmed that the man was killed during an armed robbery outside of the store.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

Investigators are now releasing surveillance photos showing a “person of interest” at the food mart just before the shooting.

Photos show the young man outside the store with his hood down and inside the store, leaning on a lottery counter with his hood up.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man.

Anyone who knows who he may be should contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.