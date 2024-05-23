Atlanta police release body cam video of arrests made during Emory University protests

ATLANTA — Atlanta police released new body camera video on Wednesday night of officers arresting protesters at Emory University last month.

On April 25, APD assisted the Emory Police Department in securing the campus after a group of Israel-Hamas war protesters reportedly refused to “disperse peacefully.”

Police arrested at least 28 people.

The video shows a student removing the crime scene tape put up by officers to keep protesters in a certain area of the campus. After taking down the tape, officers detained the protester.

Another protester tried to hold officers back from taking the female protester. That protester was then taken to the ground and detained by police.

In one of the released videos, police are seen detaining a protester after she walked through officers talking into a megaphone. She was taken to the ground and detained by police.

The protests are in response to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. Protests at multiple universities happened throughout April and May with groups setting up encampments after more than 100 protesters were arrested at Columbia University.

The students at those protests called for their universities to separate themselves from any companies that are advancing Israel’s military efforts in Gaza — and in some cases separate from Israel itself.

After the on-campus protests, Emory moved its graduation off campus to Gwinnett County.