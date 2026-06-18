Atlanta police investigating after video raises concerns about officer conduct

ATLANTA — Atlanta police officials say an internal investigation is underway after video circulating online raised concerns about an encounter involving officers and a man near downtown Atlanta.

In video shared online, a man carrying a dark-colored bag appears to be walking across Hank Aaron Drive while several officers and police vehicles blocked access to the roadway.

The footage appears to show officers making contact with the man before appears to show officers pushing the man, striking the man and hitting the man after he fell to the ground. The man, whose identity was not released, was later restrained.

The Atlanta Police Department said its Office of Professional Standards has opened an investigation into ab incident and say they will review the circumstances surrounding the encounter.

In a full statement, the Atlanta Police Department said:

“We are aware of the concerns raised in the video and want to assure the public that the Atlanta Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards (OPS) has opened an investigation into this incident. The Atlanta Police Department takes all concerns regarding officer conduct and public safety seriously. The matter has been referred to OPS for a thorough and impartial review, and any appropriate action will be taken based on the findings of that investigation. We remain committed to upholding the Department’s mission of building trust and ensuring public safety through accountability, professionalism, and transparency. Concerns brought to our attention are carefully evaluated, and all investigations are conducted in a manner that promotes public confidence in our processes. We appreciate the community’s partnership and engagement as we work to uphold the highest standards of service, accountability, and transparency.”

Atlanta police have not released additional details about the incident, including what led up to the encounter.

Officials said concerns brought to the department are evaluated carefully and investigations are conducted in a manner intended to maintain public confidence.

The investigation remains ongoing.