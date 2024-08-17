Local

Atlanta native Karin Slaughter discusses new novel

By Lisa Nicholas

SCAD TVFEST 2023 – "Will Trent” ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 11: Karin Slaughter attends "Will Trent” during SCAD TVFEST 2023 on February 11, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for SCAD) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for SCAD)

Author Karin Slaughter, who grew up in the Atlanta area, has published 24 novels, including a series of books on the fictional G.B.I. Director Will Trent.  She is also the Executive Director of the ABC Television series about Will Trent.

Slaughter recently talked with WSB Radio News reporter Lisa Nicholas about the new Will Trent book coming out August 20 and the TV series.

Karin Slaughter will be discussing her new Will Trent book on Sunday, August 18 across from FoxTale Book Shoppe at the Woodstock Arts Theater (formerly Elm Street Theater), 8534 Main Street in Woodstock.

