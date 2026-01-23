Atlanta mayor outlines city preparations ahead of possible winter weather

ATLANTA — Atlanta’s mayor says city crews are already in position and preparing for the possibility of freezing rain, sleet, or snow this weekend.

Mayor Andre Dickens says crews are pre-treating priority roads, monitoring water systems, and preparing for the potential of downed trees.

He also says the city is ensuring emergency response teams are ready if conditions worsen.

“We are ensuring that our 911 and emergency teams are fully staffed and positioned to respond,” Dickens said.

As crews continue preparations, Dickens is urging residents to get ready at home ahead of the storm. He recommends charging electronic devices, stocking up on food and batteries, and checking on seniors and vulnerable neighbors.

City officials say drivers may already notice crews out pre-treating roads across Atlanta as part of the city’s storm readiness efforts.

Dickens also reminded residents to use the appropriate number when calling for help during the storm.

“Only call 911 for true emergencies,” he said. “311 is available for non-emergency needs.”

The City of Atlanta says crews will continue monitoring conditions closely as the weekend approaches and are ready to respond as needed.

WSB Radio’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story.