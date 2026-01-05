Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens set to be sworn in for second term

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens will be sworn in Monday for a second four-year term after winning a landslide re-election victory in November.

Dickens and Atlanta City Council members will take the oath of office beginning at 1 p.m. at Convocation Hall at Georgia State University. The inauguration caps off a weekend of volunteer work and an interfaith service.

Shortly after his re-election, Dickens told Atlanta’s Morning News that voters supported his record during his first term, citing progress on public safety, affordable housing, and city services.

“They’re saying that we’re doing the right thing around public safety, around making sure that we continue to build up more affordable housing, our city services are going well,” Dickens said.

The mayor pointed to crime reductions during his first term, saying Atlanta saw the third-highest drop in crime in the nation. He also acknowledged there is still more work to do.

“Too much traffic, too many people disconnected to where they want to go each day, from trying to get to work or school,” Dickens said.

Dickens says his second term will continue to focus on addressing traffic, homelessness, and affordability challenges. He noted that rising costs are impacting many residents.

“Resolve homelessness; more and more people are having more months than money as times are hard, as the cost of living is going up across this country,” Dickens said.

Monday’s ceremony marks the official start of Dickens’ second term as Atlanta mayor.