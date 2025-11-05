Democrats flip two Georgia utility seats; Andre Dickens wins re-election in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Georgia voters delivered a mix of surprises and expected outcomes in Tuesday’s city and statewide elections, marking a historic night for Democrats and a decisive victory for Atlanta’s mayor.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens easily secured a second term, capturing more than 80% of the vote against three challengers. In his victory speech, Dickens promised to keep focusing on housing affordability and reducing crime, saying, “If you know anything about me, we work all day, we work all night, and we get the job done because I love this city; and from the looks of it, this city loves me back.”

He later added, “Let’s show people what happens when Atlanta works together. Let’s show them how to build affordable housing, let’s show them how to eliminate food deserts and to make Atlanta the best place in the nation to raise a family.”

While Dickens’ win was decisive, other mayors faced tighter contests. In Marietta, longtime Mayor Steve Tumlin narrowly retained his seat against 24-year-old political newcomer Sam Foster, who came within 100 votes of an upset after roughly 13,000 ballots were cast.

In the night’s biggest statewide surprise, Democrats flipped two seats on the Georgia Public Service Commission, marking the first time in 25 years the party has won a PSC race. Alicia Johnson unseated Republican Tim Echols in District 2, calling her victory “a referendum on that leadership” after Echols’ 14 years in office. Peter Hubbard defeated Commissioner Fitz Johnson, who had served since 2021, to take the District 3 seat.

“The people of Georgia came out very strongly and said, ‘We’re not putting up with this anymore. We’re ready to turn the page,’” said Democratic Party of Georgia Chairman Charlie Bailey. He noted the party invested more than $250,000 in advertising and pledged to build on the momentum ahead of next year’s midterms.

Despite the flips, Republicans will continue to hold a 3-2 majority on the five-member commission, which regulates utilities and approves monthly rates for Georgians.

The two Public Service Commission contests were the only statewide races on this year’s ballot, but they could signal shifting political energy heading into the 2026 election cycle. For now, Georgia’s capital city and Democratic leaders are celebrating a night of renewed confidence and unexpected change.