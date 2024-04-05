Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens appoints new Manager of Nightlife and Culture

ATLANTA — The city of Atlanta has a new manager of nightlife and culture.

On Thursday, Mayor Andre Dickens appointed Kristin Edwards to the position, which is under the Office of Film, Entertainment and Nightlife.

Dickens said Edwards will act as a liaison between the city and its nightlife industry.

“Over the past few years, we have been able to foster better relationships between the City and Atlanta’s nightlife community, and we have seen some real results,” Dickens said. “Training Day workshops, direct outreach and other avenues have delivered tangibles where residents, visitors and operators are all able to enjoy the thriving scene our city has to offer. We look forward to Kristin joining the team and continuing to build on these relationships for a safe and flourishing nightlife scene.”

Previously, Edwards worked as the Director of Special Events and Facilities for the City of Winder and before that as a Member Services Events Manager for the Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce for Duluth.

©2024 Cox Media Group